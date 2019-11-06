Exclusive: a new rooftop ice rink is coming to Waterloo this winter

Shops are wheeling out decorations, lights are popping up all over town and Christmas parties are being pencilled in. London has been getting all festive lately, and one of our most loved winter warmers (aside from mulled wine) is ice skating.

Rinks are being set up across the capital, and we can reveal that there’s a brand new rooftop spot where you can do your best impression of Torvill or Dean. Or (more likely) Bambi.

Photograph: Bar Elba

For the first time, buzzy rooftop oasis Bar Elba in Waterloo will turn its fairy-light-lined bar into a winter wonderland, complete with a pop-up, artificial ice rink enjoying views of the city skyline. It’s a petite one, coming in at around 4m x 14m, but that’ll be enough of the slippery stuff to get you feeling festive.

Punters can get their skates on from 4pm every day from Wednesday November 13, and the gliding shenanigans will be fuelled by a special menu of mulled wine and hot gin. Food will be taken care of by pop-up burger-slingers Dip & Flip, who are all set to serve up a festive, gravy-centric menu to warm everyone’s cockles.

Photograph: Bar Elba

Skating sessions are free in November. To book ahead, email bookings@bar-elba.co.uk or call 020 3892 8166.

