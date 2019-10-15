EXCLUSIVE: Here’s the tasty line-up for central London’s biggest food hall

From Kerb’s ace Seven Dials Market to the shiny Arcade Food Theatre under Centre Point, food halls are the biggest thing to hit the West End since ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’. Now the largest yet is on its way – and we’ve got an exclusive announcement on the banging food line-up.

Market Hall West End is moving into the old BHS building on Oxford Street, and its opening line-up of vendors includes some of our fave London food-slingers. Roti King is opening a second Gopal’s Corner joint, serving its legendary Malaysian rotis, and Breddos Tacos is bringing its Super Tacos offshoot. There’s space for Hotbox’s smoked meat, CookDaily’s vegan bowls and BaoziInn’s dim sum, along with Paradise Slice Pizza, Pastaio and a rotisserie chicken shop by Flank.

In fact there are 11 traders in all, plus four bars and a roof terrace. It all opens at 9 Holles Street (just off Oxford Circus) at the start of November. Looks like your West End Christmas shopping trip is going to taste a lot better this year.

