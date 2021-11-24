Here’s the deal: for some people, Christmas is all about doing lovely things. They’ll pop to a carol concert, make wreaths, wander around an outdoor lights display. That’s great but it’s not all of us.

For many Londoners, Christmas is about shopping. Whether it’s a last-minute dash through the sale aisles, indiscriminately filling your basket with any old tat like a deranged Santa, or a slow browse through a premium department store, carefully choosing which Diptyque candle to buy a loved one, going to an actual, real-life shop can bring people so much joy.

And, while Christmas purists might say that it’s not the real meaning of the season, perhaps it is a kind of way to give back to London’s small (and big) businesses after a tough two years? Sort of.

That’s why we’ve put together a list of brilliant Christmas shops around the capital, where you can pick up gifts that people will remember for years to come for all the right reasons. Festive dons like Harrods and Selfridges are in there, of course (they’ve been hanging their tinsel since July) but we’ve got indie stores too, from arty museum giftshops to cute boutiques, geeky bookshops to top menswear stores. Now get your wrapping paper at the ready and get shopping.

