London Bridge station, London
Photograph: Zeynep Demir Aslim / Shutterstock.com

Finally! London Bridge station is getting more public toilets

A second set of loos is coming to one of the capital’s biggest rail hubs

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
The availability of public toilets in London is, putting things bluntly, pretty dire. And while recent years has seen a (very welcome) push to make loos in train stations free, the situation is overall getting worse: one recent study even claimed that public toilets could be completely extinct in some parts of the capital by 2028. 

But there are some glimmers of hope, like the news that London Bridge station – one of the city’s busiest rail hubs, and the fourth-biggest in the UK – is getting a bunch more public toilets. 

According to transport expert IanVisits, a second set of public loos will be coming to London Bridge. The loos will apparently take the place of two former retail sites and add 38 more units.

Those units will be divvyed up between 23 female loos, 12 male ones and three that are unisex. The conversion is set to cost £4.8 million and it’ll supposedly be complete by late spring 2024.

Planning your next trip about town based on where you might be able to take a pit stop? We've got plenty more where that came from at Time Out.

Did you see that all of London’s trams are getting replaced?

Plus: four Elizabeth line stations now have mobile coverage.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the Christmas special with Paloma Faith in the East End is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

