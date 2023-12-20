Four Elizabeth line stations now have mobile coverage

Even more of the capital’s busiest rail hubs now have 4G and 5G

After decades of blackout, mobile phone coverage on underground tubes and trains in London has really picked up pace over the past few months. Following the first sections of the Central and Northern Lines earlier this year, these days you can get phone signal on huge segments of the network.

And now even more of London’s subterranean rail network has 4G and 5G coverage – specifically on the Elizabeth line. Today (December 20), all platforms, escalators and tickets halls at Bond Street, Tottenham Court Road, Farringdon and Liverpool Street are now covered.

The Lizzie line’s tunnels are up next, with all 73 miles of the route set to have signal by the end of 2024. Mobile coverage is supported by all four network operators: Three, EE, Vodafone and Virgin Media O2.

On the tube, more stations on the Piccadilly, Victoria and Bakerloo Lines are set to get signal. Here’s a map of current and projected future coverage.

Image: TfL

