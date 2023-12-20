London
Timeout

Liverpool Street station, Elizabeth Line
Photograph: Abdul N Quraishi - Abs / Shutterstock.com

Four Elizabeth line stations now have mobile coverage

Even more of the capital’s busiest rail hubs now have 4G and 5G

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
After decades of blackout, mobile phone coverage on underground tubes and trains in London has really picked up pace over the past few months. Following the first sections of the Central and Northern Lines earlier this year, these days you can get phone signal on huge segments of the network

And now even more of London’s subterranean rail network has 4G and 5G coverage – specifically on the Elizabeth line. Today (December 20), all platforms, escalators and tickets halls at Bond Street, Tottenham Court Road, Farringdon and Liverpool Street are now covered. 

The Lizzie line’s tunnels are up next, with all 73 miles of the route set to have signal by the end of 2024. Mobile coverage is supported by all four network operators: Three, EE, Vodafone and Virgin Media O2. 

On the tube, more stations on the Piccadilly, Victoria and Bakerloo Lines are set to get signal. Here’s a map of current and projected future coverage. 

Tube map with 4G and 5G
Image: TfL

Love London’s rail network? Us too. Recent train travel news in the capital we’ve covered at Time Out includes TfL’s new podcast celebrating 160 years of the tube, a first look inside the Central Line’s swanky refurbished trains and revealing this station as the quietest in the capital

Did you see that Liverpool Street station is replacing its food kiosks with loads more ticket barriers? 

Plus: London’s first mainline train station in ten years is officially open.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the Christmas special with Paloma Faith in the East End is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

