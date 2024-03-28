Flood alerts in south London: everything you need to know

The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts for large parts of south London and Surrey

Even though spring is (sort of) here, with Easter around the corner and cherry blossoms beginning to bloom, parts of London are still feeling the side effects of winter.

The Environment Agency (EA) has issued flood alerts for a large portion of south London and Surrey, due to higher than average rainfall throughout the winter months. This has increased the groundwater level, and it means that several areas, particularly properties with basements and on low-lying land, are at risk of flooding.

Equipment has been installed by the EA on the Caterham Bourne (in Kenley Bourne Park) to monitor the water flow, and water levels are being carefully monitored by Surrey County Council, Tandridge District Council and the London Borough of Croydon.

There’s a live flood map available here, and you can sign up to flood warnings via phone call, text or email here. Information about contacting Floodline is available on this webpage.

What parts of South London are flooding?

These are the south London areas that will likely be affected:

Caterham Bourne

Coulsdon Bourne

Beddington

Carshalton

Coulsdon

Kenley

Purley

South Croydon

Whyteleafe

Bromley

Bexley

Greenwich

Lewisham

