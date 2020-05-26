Fortnum & Mason’s fancy food hall has reopened

Time to go get that £1,000 hamper you deserve

Have you ever stopped to think about how rich people have suffered during lockdown? Banned from their second homes, Ocado deliveries all booked up, bougie department stores shuttered… But their luck is on the up.

Just a few weeks ago, Selfridges food hall reopened, allowing your richest friends to stock up on Fiji water and overpriced American cereals to their hearts’ content. Now Fortnum & Mason is back.

The 312-year-old Piccadilly flagship has opened the doors to its basement and ground floor. The biggest changes for shoppers? The staff’s uniforms are now joined by masks and visors plus there are social-distancing markers on the floor.

Visitors will be able to browse the grocery department and food hall, snapping up the department store’s famous hampers, chocolate boxes and champagne selection. The clothes and perfumery areas will open in June.

