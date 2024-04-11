London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Monica Galetti
Photograph: See Li/Picture Capital/Alamy

Masterchef’s Monica Galetti is closing her London restaurant Mere

The Charlotte Street spot opened in 2017

Leonie Cooper
Written by
Leonie Cooper
Advertising

Oh no, not another one.

Yet another London restaurant is shutting up shop; this time it’s one run by a pretty famous name, Masterchef star Monica Galetti. Mere in Fitzrovia opened in 2017, but will be serving its last roasted seabass on April 16.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Galetti thanked her team and patrons of the restaurant, which she named after her mother and served French dishes with a South Pacific influence. 

‘It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closure of Mere restaurant – but we feel this is the right time after 7yrs!,’ she wrote.

Galetti ran Mere with her husband David, who was formerly sommelier at Le Gavroche – which also recently closed. Galetti also worked at Michel Roux’s iconic French restaurant until 2015. The Samoan-born New Zealand chef moved to London in 1999 and was Le Gavroche’s first ever female senior sous chef, finding telly fame when she joined the judges on MasterChef: The Professionals in 2009. 

Mere and Le Gavroche aren’t the only celeb chef spots to call last orders lately. Jason Atherton’s Pollen Street Social will also be closing this summer, while Marcus Wareing's restaurant at The Berkeley, Marcus, closed at the end of 2023. 

Read our feature celebrating London’s classic restaurants.

And check out our brand new list of London's best restaurants for 2024.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.