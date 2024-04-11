Masterchef’s Monica Galetti is closing her London restaurant Mere

Oh no, not another one.

Yet another London restaurant is shutting up shop; this time it’s one run by a pretty famous name, Masterchef star Monica Galetti. Mere in Fitzrovia opened in 2017, but will be serving its last roasted seabass on April 16.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Galetti thanked her team and patrons of the restaurant, which she named after her mother and served French dishes with a South Pacific influence.

‘It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closure of Mere restaurant – but we feel this is the right time after 7yrs!,’ she wrote.

Galetti ran Mere with her husband David, who was formerly sommelier at Le Gavroche – which also recently closed. Galetti also worked at Michel Roux’s iconic French restaurant until 2015. The Samoan-born New Zealand chef moved to London in 1999 and was Le Gavroche’s first ever female senior sous chef, finding telly fame when she joined the judges on MasterChef: The Professionals in 2009.

Mere and Le Gavroche aren’t the only celeb chef spots to call last orders lately. Jason Atherton’s Pollen Street Social will also be closing this summer, while Marcus Wareing's restaurant at The Berkeley, Marcus, closed at the end of 2023.

