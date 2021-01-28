Hey, remember restaurants? More specific that that: remember Gloria in Shoreditch? Remember how it was a really fun place that did really fun food, including one particular item – the lemon meringue pie – that was so good we actually examined it forensically as part of our Hype Dish series? Well that same pie is about to get a special Valentine's Day makeover. Which is to say they're going to make it pink.

Why pink? Because pink is the colour of love.

Photo: Gloria/Napoli Gang

The Gloria folk have set up a delivery service called Napoli Gang. Initially it was just so that customers could order the restaurant's dishes for delivery, but now you can use it to order the same top-notch Italian produce used by Gloria's chefs. Think mozzarella fior di latte, ricotta, black truffle cream, antipasti and of course some very artisan pasta. Browse what’s available right here (bonus pasta points for what might be the snazziest site we've seen in a while).

Like every good once-in-a-lifetime experience, the pinkified cake will be available to order from Napoli Gang for one day and one day only. That day is February 14. After that, the XXL Pie will go back to its normal colour, symbolising that love, as a concept, is ephemeral and fleeting.

Order here for £6 on Sun Feb 14 only.



