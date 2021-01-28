LondonChange city
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Lemon meringue pie
Photo: Gloria/Napoli Gang

Gloria’s lemon meringue pie is getting a Valentine’s glow up

Because food always tastes better when it’s pink

By Joe Mackertich
Advertising

Hey, remember restaurants? More specific that that: remember Gloria in Shoreditch? Remember how it was a really fun place that did really fun food, including one particular item – the lemon meringue pie – that was so good we actually examined it forensically as part of our Hype Dish series? Well that same pie is about to get a special Valentine's Day makeover. Which is to say they're going to make it pink.

Why pink? Because pink is the colour of love. 

Pink lemon merengue pie
Photo: Gloria/Napoli Gang

The Gloria folk have set up a delivery service called Napoli Gang. Initially it was just so that customers could order the restaurant's dishes for delivery, but now you can use it to order the same top-notch Italian produce used by Gloria's chefs. Think mozzarella fior di latte, ricotta, black truffle cream, antipasti and of course some very artisan pasta. Browse what’s available right here (bonus pasta points for what might be the snazziest site we've seen in a while). 

Like every good once-in-a-lifetime experience, the pinkified cake will be available to order from Napoli Gang for one day and one day only. That day is February 14. After that, the XXL Pie will go back to its normal colour, symbolising that love, as a concept, is ephemeral and fleeting. 

Order here for £6 on Sun Feb 14 only.

In the mood for more romance? Order one of these Valentine’s Day meal kits.

Our favourite chefs tell us where they go to buy meat, fish and veg.

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox,

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.