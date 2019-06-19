Go east! The Olympic Park is getting a massive new cultural hub

If you remember the 2012 Olympics, you’ll remember the sun (yes, that yellow circle in the sky), everyone smiling on the tube for two weeks and keeping the equestrianism open in a background tab at work. You may also recall politicians attempting to break the world record for uttering the word ‘legacy’, referring to what the games would leave behind for future generations of Londoners. We’ve already got a shiny Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, and now we’re finally seeing another bit of the post-2012 plan click into place.

The Mayor of London’s office has just granted planning permission for four key educational and cultural buildings for the East Bank scheme in the Olympic Park. They will be new outposts for the Sadler’s Wells dance theatre, the V&A, the BBC and the London College of Fashion – and the plans look pretty fabulous.

The East Bank is not due to be fully open for a while – it’ll be at least 2022 by the time most of it is welcoming visitors – but the site will eventually have a bigger footprint than Tate Modern. When it comes to culture, Stratford could soon rival its Shakespearean namesake.

