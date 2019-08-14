Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Guzzle £5 Margaritas on this subterranean London bar crawl
Guzzle £5 Margaritas on this subterranean London bar crawl

By Bobby Palmer Posted: Wednesday August 14 2019, 3:24pm

Yes, rooftops are great. But the true foil for an especially damp summer is a basement bar crawl.

Over the coming weeks, five underground spots are mixing tequila-based drinks for just a fiver each in their ‘Subterranean Summer Series’. Our pick of the bunch is the Cherry Blossom Margarita at Hawksmoor Spitalfields Bar. Midori makes it green, and Ocho tequila makes it delicious.

Also on the list is El Pajaro at Discount Suit Company, Raspberry and Tequila at Bar Three, #1 Jimador’s Remedy at Nine Lives and the especially unique-looking Corn ’n’ Toil at Ruby’s Bar & Lounge.

Best of all, if you get all five stamped in one of the special passports being doled out, you’ll also get a complimentary cocktail at the end. 

You know what they say: free tequila, floor.

Various London locations. Until Aug 31. £5 per cocktail. 
