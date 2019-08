Guzzle £5 Margaritas on this subterranean London bar crawl

Over the coming weeks, five underground spots are mixing tequila-based drinks for just a fiver each in their ‘Subterranean Summer Series’. Our pick of the bunch is the Cherry Blossom Margarita at Yes, rooftops are great. But the true foil for an especially damp summer is a basement bar crawl.Over the coming weeks, five underground spots are mixing tequila-based drinks for just a fiver each in their ‘Subterranean Summer Series’. Our pick of the bunch is the Cherry Blossom Margarita at Hawksmoor Spitalfields Bar . Midori makes it green, and Ocho tequila makes it delicious.

Best of all, if you get all five stamped in one of the special passports being doled out, you’ll also get a complimentary cocktail at the end.

You know what they say: free tequila, floor.

Various London locations. Until Aug 31. £5 per cocktail.