Hackney Half Marathon 2024: route, start time and everything you need to know

On your marks! The hottest half marathon in town is happening this weekend

In case you hadn’t noticed, it’s running season. The London Marathon (basically the Glasto of the running calendar) has been and gone, but you’ve probably still spotted people clocking miles along London’s pavements – running vests packed, sports watches activated. Chances are they’re prepping for the Hackney Half.

The main event of the two-day Hackney Moves festival, the Hackney Half Marathon in London’s most popular 13.1 mile running event. As runners make their way around Hackney, there’s live bands and DJs creating immaculate vibes at each and every mile.

Whether you’re one of the thousands of sprinting, jogging and dashing around the borough, or planning to give it your all supporting from the sidelines, here’s all the info you need.

When is the Hackney Half Marathon?

The Hackney Half is happening this weekend on Sunday May 19. It’s scheduled to start from 9am.

The start times for each pen are:

Start Pen A-B: 9am-9.20am

Start Pen C-D: 9.20am-9.40am

Start Pen E-F: 9.40am-10am

Start Pen G-H: 10am-10.20am

Where does the Hackney Half start and finish?

Runners will begin at Hackney Marshes and loop around the borough to finish back where they started.

What’s the 2024 route?

The route takes participants past some iconic Hackney landmarks. They’ll loop around Hackney Downs, pass in front of Hackney Empire, cross Regent’s Canal, go by Broadway Market and London Fields, border Victoria Park and roll through the streets of Hackney Wick. Here’s a look at the full route.

Image: Hackney Moves

What’s the cut off time for the race?

There’s a race cut off time of 3 hours and 30 minutes, after which runners can stay on the course but will have to move to the pavements so that Hackney’s roads can reopen.

Where are the best spots to watch?

The whole course is accessible to spectators. If you want a particularly vibey spot, head to one of the mile markers, where bands and DJs will be performing. Take your pick from the following:



Mile 1: Tune Trucks

Mile 2: Hosen Brass Band

Miles 2.2 and 4: Electric People

Mile 3.1: La Mix Trax

Mile 5.5: Hackney Empire Choir

Mile 6.9: Taiko Drumming School

Mile 8: Brass Bound

Mile 9.5: DJ G

Mile 10.2: Pantonic Orchestra

Mile 10.7: West End Choir

Mile 11.5: Single Homeless Project

Mile 12.7: Drumworks

How much does it cost to enter?

Places for this year’s half are all sold out. But if you’re thinking about being part of the action next year, registration costs £54 or £29.99 for a charity place. Booking for 2025 isn’t open yet but you can register your interest here.

Did you see that all of London’s Elizabeth Line stations now have mobile phone coverage?

Plus: What are ‘floating’ bus stops and why do people want to ban them?

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.