Hey, pasta fans – Padella Shoreditch opens next week

Pasta lovers (well, that’s everyone then), rejoice! The wait is over: Padella has announced it will officially open its second location in Shoreditch on Thursday February 13.

The new spot on Phipp Street will place the same emphasis on great food at affordable prices while offering some new dishes and desserts. Trullo and Padella founders Jordan Frieda and chef Tim Siadatan also plan to move their bakery to the Shoreditch location and will be selling fresh pastries soon.

The original Padella opened in 2016 in Borough Market and quickly became a go-to spot, known for its simple, reasonably priced menu and mouthwatering fresh pasta. It even made its way to the top of our cheap eats list last year.

Classic Padella dishes such as pici cacio e pepe and eight-hour beef shin ragú, as well as their no-booking policy, often resulted in lengthy queues, which snaked out the door and around Borough Market. To cope with demand, the restaurant now uses the app WalkIn, which allows diners to queue remotely for a table.

Here’s hoping that with two Padellas in the city, carb devotees can get their fill quicker, or even enjoy twice the helping.

Padella Shoreditch is open from Thu Feb 13.

Here are all the best places to eat pasta in London.

Check out loads of incredible Italian spots in the city.