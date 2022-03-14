Still sad about the news of the beloved Middle Eastern restaurant Honey and Co. closing its original site after ten years? Well, turn that frown upside down as founders Itamar Srulovich and Sarit Packer have just announced they’re moving to Bloomsbury soon (the exact opening date is yet to be confirmed).

They are taking over number 54, which formerly housed Spanish restaurant Cigala (ex-Moro co-founder Jake Hodges’ old place), next to cheese shop La Fromagerie. The new location promises to be bigger, with the husband-and-wife chef duo saying it will be an opportunity to do things ‘bigger and better’. The full menu hasn’t been released yet, but we can expect familiar seasonal star dishes such as falafel, slow-cooked lamb and barbecued aubergine with tahini and, of course, its famous feta and honey cheesecake for dessert.

Photograph: Patricia Niven

‘We’re bringing everything we can with us: our staff, our famous tiles, our signature dishes; plus everything we’ve learned over the last ten years,’ Packer says. ‘We’re adding more space, wine by Keeling Andrew & Co, the wine company from the guys behind Noble Rot, our new neighbours, better extraction – which our team are very excited about – and we might even put tablecloths on this time.’

Lamb’s Conduit Street is already well-known as being a go-to place for eating out in town. Honey and Co. will be joining the likes of Noble Rot, the aforementioned cheese palace La Fromagerie and legendary Italian Ciao Bella.

‘The street feels just right for us. Honestly, being surrounded by all our favourite places to eat and shop is a dream come true,’ Srulovich explains. ‘Not great for our bank balance, but good for our souls.’

The new Honey & Co. Bloomsbury will open in spring 2022 at 54 Lamb’s Conduit St, WC1N 3LW.

