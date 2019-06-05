The best restaurants in Holborn

May 2019: We’ve added Hubbard & Bell (an all-day grill/café/bar in the Holborn off-shoot of the Hoxton hotel) as well as good-looking Aldwych favourite Lundenwic (great for sandwiches, toasties and salads). If you’re venturing towards Covent Garden, there’s always Bungatini (a no-nonsense street level pizzeria tagged to immersive basement diner Bunga Bunga), Margot (vintage glamour and old-school Italian food) and perennially popular Great Queen Street (unfussy Brit-themed grub in casual, cacophonous surrounds).

Swerve the queues in Soho and the rammed pre-theatre restaurants in Covent Garden, instead hit up the restaurants in Holborn for a convenient and delicious feed. You’ll find traditional fish and chips, modern Asian eateries and some stylish haunts doing fine British dining to a tee.