Top Sri Lankan restaurant group Hoppers is aiming to ensure your winter at home is nice and spicy with its latest launch, a ‘corner shop’ supplying spice mixes, ready-to-drink cocktails and DIY recipe kits. Cash & Kari is an online platform said to be inspired by the one-stop corner shops of Sri Lanka and South India.

It’ll be home to Hoppers’ all-new range of recipe kits so that customers can finally whip up the likes of paneer kothu and kalupol chicken in the comfort of their own homes. The DIY meal kits – which will also be available for purchase at the branches of Hoppers in Soho, Marylebone and King’s Cross – start at £30 and can serve between two and four people.

Other items on order from Cash & Kari include snacks and sides – from sambol to roti – spice mixes, bottled cocktails (the restaurant’s White Ruby Punch and Arrack Attack are currently available), beers and spirits, all inspired by the restaurant’s own menu.

Orders must be placed by 11pm on Sunday for delivery the following Friday. And here’s the really good bit: items can be delivered nationwide. So for a taste of what one of London’s best restaurants can do when you’re feeling a bit estranged from the city, you better hop to it.

Check out Cash & Kari here.

