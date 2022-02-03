London
A picture of London's skyline with sunset
Photograph: Katya Ellis

In pictures: last night’s spectacular sunset made London look magical

The sky was painted stunning shades of purple and pink

Chiara Wilkinson
Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
Violet, fuchsia, baby pink, gold... London’s sky looked like a Baroque painting last night when it was lit up in gorgeous sunset hues. If you weren’t lucky enough to catch a glimpse yourself, make sure you check out these beautiful shots snapped by the public.
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karleigh (@karleighshow)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jonathan Hubbard (@jonohub)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ben (@bjb_ldn)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mars (@mars_mlb)

