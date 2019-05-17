In pictures: Sketch has been completely covered in flowers

There’s Instagram-worthy and then there’s Sketch London. Everyone’s favourite dining destination has been transformed into a floral fantasy for the return of their Mayfair Flower Show. This year’s theme is based around the idea of ‘craft’, and this time around visitors can go beyond the floricultural sphere and take part in talks and floral workshops.

Running to Monday May 27, you can see all six floral installations on display, including beautiful works from Belgian florist Thierry Boutemy and London florists Rebel Rebel, Jam Jar, Figa & Co, Carly Rogers and Ricky Paul.

Before you even set foot into no. 9 Conduit Street, the outside of the townhouse will be adorned with a floral façade by Rebel Rebel. They’ll be recreating scenes from renowned old master paintings but with a beautiful blossoming twist.

The Entrance Hall draws inspiration from eighteenth-century neo-romantic trompe l’oeil frescos. You’ll want to walk through Figa & Co’s daydream garden, which uses Timorous Beasties signature patterns.

You’ll find pretty pressed flowers in the reception created by JamJar Flowers. They’re designed to look like stained-glass windows and are a nod to William Morris’s style.

Step into the fairytale that is The Glade in the Champagne Salon. Thierry Boutemy’s installation is an enchanted evergreen dream. it’s complete with grass-like carpet to mimic the forest floor and a giant draping tree centrepiece.

No trip to Sketch is complete without a selfie in the famous pink pod toilets. Carly Rogers Flowers and Insley & Nash has worked their magic to transform the space into a botanical garden including a jigsaw fabric printed with a scene of a day and night sky on the ceiling.

Finally, for the piece-de-resistance, head upstairs and let Ricky Paul Flowers and Tino Seubert’s take you to higher heights. The Lecture Room & Library features a floor-to-ceiling extravagant hot air balloon made of white and pink roses, pastel floral wreaths and over-the-top feather plumes.

Sadly, only Sketch’s customers will be able to catch a glimpse of these blooming beauties, but that doesn’t mean you can’t treat yourself to their delicious five-course flower-themed lunch menu at Sketch’s Lecture Room & Library, which is being served from Tuesday to Saturday (£65pp) and a special seasonal Mayfair Flower Show afternoon tea in the fabulously flush Gallery (£85pp).

Last bud not least, be sure to join Sketch for a floral workshop in the Parlour with the founders of Rebel Rebel on Wednesday May 22 at 6pm. The Hackney-based florist who created the spectacular façade will walk you through their floral process. Workshops are free, but booking essential. RSVP at: info@sketch.london. Turns out florals for spring really are groundbreaking.

