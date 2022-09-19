London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
Photograph: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

In pictures: the Queen’s funeral procession in London

A visual record of the historic event

Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
Advertising

Hundreds of millions across the globe tuned in today to watch the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Prime ministers, presidents and royals from around the world arrived in London to pay their respects, roads were brought to a standstill and the day was declared a national bank holiday in the UK, with many shops, venues and businesses closing.

Members of the royal family – including King Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward – followed her coffin as it was carried from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey for the funeral service. After the service, a second procession took place, carrying the Queen’s coffin to Wellington Arch before it sets off on the final leg of the journey to Windsor Castle, where her body will be buried this evening.

From crowds of soldiers in the first funeral procession to the coffin departing the service, here is the historic day in pictures.

The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier / WPA Pool / Getty ImagesMembers of the public gather at Parliament Square
The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
Photograph: Christopher Furlong / Getty ImagesThe coffin of Queen Elizabeth II surrounded by members of the Royal Navy
The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
Photograph: Jeff Spicer / Getty ImagesThe coffin of Queen Elizabeth II proceeds towards Westminster Abbey
The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
Photograph: WPA Pool / Getty ImagesThe Queen's funeral cortege borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy
The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
Photograph: Dan Kitwood / Getty ImagesArmed Forces march along The Mall after the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
Photograph: Tristan Fewings / Getty ImagesPrince William and Prince Harry walk behind The Queen's funeral cortege
The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
Photograph: WPA Pool / Danny Lawson / Getty ImagesMembers of the clergy wait for the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to arrive at Westminster Abbey
The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
Photograph: Christopher Furlong / Getty ImagesCatherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey
The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
Photograph: Dan Kitwood / Getty ImagesA member of the Coldstream Guards proceeds down The Mall

Read more: what Elizabeth II’s death means to London.

Plus: when is King Charles’s coronation and how can I see it?

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on the Queen

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.