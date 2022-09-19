In pictures: the Queen’s funeral procession in London

Hundreds of millions across the globe tuned in today to watch the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Prime ministers, presidents and royals from around the world arrived in London to pay their respects, roads were brought to a standstill and the day was declared a national bank holiday in the UK, with many shops, venues and businesses closing.
Members of the royal family – including King Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward – followed her coffin as it was carried from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey for the funeral service. After the service, a second procession took place, carrying the Queen’s coffin to Wellington Arch before it sets off on the final leg of the journey to Windsor Castle, where her body will be buried this evening.
From crowds of soldiers in the first funeral procession to the coffin departing the service, here is the historic day in pictures.