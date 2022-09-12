Where will the Queen be buried?

Her Majesty will lie next to King George VI and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother

As you’ll know, the Queen’s funeral is to take place on Monday September 19. The service will take place at Westminster Abbey, and a national two-minute silence will be held.

After the funeral, the coffin will be taken to Wellington Arch and then on to Windsor Castle. The state hearse will then proceed to George’s chapel, where a committal service will take place.

Will the Queen be buried next to Prince Philip?

The Queen will be buried within the King George VI Memorial Chapel, where she joins King George VI and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, and her sister Princess Margaret.

Interestingly, Prince Philip, HM’s husband who died in 2021, isn’t buried in the same area, but rather in the Royal Vault. His body is to be exhumed and will be placed near the Queen over the coming weeks.

Can the public visit the chapel?

Usually, St George’s Chapel – where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married – is open to the public, and is included in tickets to Windsor Castle. However, all the royal properties are currently closed due to the Queen’s passing. The committal service will be a private event.

But there will be plenty of opportunity for the public to say their goodbyes. Members of the public will be able to pay their respects to the Queen at the lying-in-state at the Palace of Westminster in London from Wednesday evening.

At the lying-in-state, the Queen’s closed coffin will rest on a raised platform called a catafalque in Westminster Hall and will be draped in the royal standard with an orb and sceptre placed on top.

The public will be able to file past the coffin 24 hours a day from 5pm on Wednesday September 14 until 6.30am on the day of the funeral.

Can the public attend the funeral?

Only the 2,000 guests who were specifically invited to attend at Westminster Abbey will be at the funeral. You can head to The Mall, though. The bollards will be removed to make space for well-wishers. The nearest tube stations are Hyde Park Corner, Green Park, Charing Cross and St James’s Park. Make sure to check travel restrictions before you set off.

We will update this page will more details as they are released.

