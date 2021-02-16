Invite world-class cocktails into your house this Margarita Day

Right now, every day should be Margarita Day. The Margarita is absolutely the kind of strong, zesty party drink to pep up your time at home. But if you haven’t already been embracing the limes in lockdown, how about making it happen on Monday February 22, which is actual Margarita Day: an official, globally recognised time to honour a cocktail that was surely sent from the tequila gods. Yes, we know it’s a Monday. But at this point, why should a thing like the day of the week matter to you, amigo?

Marking the day are two master mixologists from Mayfair’s classy watering hole the Connaught Bar – the ‘world’s best bar’, no less. While the swanky hotel haunt may be best known for its Martinis, its pair of drink wizards, Agostino Perrone and Giorgio Bargiani, have designed a limited edition cocktail set for this auspicious occasion. Each kit contains three bottled cocktails reinterpreting the classic bevvy.

The Alpha Margarita includes a Chardonnay-based orange liqueur, the Omega Margarita features the bar’s own Italian aperitivo-style liqueur and the Sigma Margarita is said to have chocolatey notes thanks to the inclusion of palo cortado sherry. The best part of these new-fangled flavours, though, is that all proceeds from the collection will go towards The Drinks Trust, a charity supporting staff from the hospitality industry in these very tough times.

The Margarita Collection is available to order via The Drinks Drop (£35) as part of Patron Tequila’s Margarita Month celebrations on the delivery platform. That’s right – they’ve decided to eke the whole thing out a little bit longer. Result! And If you don’t fancy a trio of margs (why not?!), you can select individual tequila cocktails from some of London’s other amazing bars. Supporting small businesses and sustaining the good times in your very own casa. Muy bien, indeed!

Grab a limited edition marg kit from the Drinks Drop here.

Check out even more awesome margaritas – and more! – in our list of the best bars delivering cocktails.

Grab a DIY meal kit and make it a real fiesta.