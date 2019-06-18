It’s official – London is the yoga capital of the world

London’s love of Lycra has been internationally recognised, as the capital has been named the yoga capital of the world.

The enviable title, which comes just before the International Day of Yoga on June 21, was bestowed by Eventbrite after they totted up the amount of yoga-related events on their website.

Of course, it means that cities which don’t use Eventbrite were at a slight disadvantage, but hey, we’ll take it.

According to the report, New York came second with 1,100 events, and Los Angeles came in third with a respectable 700. But neither stateside cities could match the yoga-mad UK capital, which hosted more than 2,000 yoga-related events on Eventbrite in 2018.

And the craze shows no sign of entering savasana: data from the report shows more than 6,000 yoga events were held across the UK last year – that’s nearly triple compared to 2016, which saw just over 2,000.

London’s obsession with the bendy pastime has led to some weird and wonderful variations, including the life-affirming doga (where yogis perform hatha poses while massaging their dogs) and voga (yoga + vogueing).

But by far our favourite was goat yoga, where baby goats run amok, bleat loudly and jump all over yogis while they’re in compromising positions. No kidding.

