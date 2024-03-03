It’s official: one of the world’s best travel experiences is in London

A new study has ranked the planet’s ‘must-see’ attractions according to Google data

Us Londoners know all too well that this city is crammed full of fab stuff to see, do, eat and drink. And loads of experiences in the capital are unlike anything you’ll find anywhere else in the world – it’s no wonder tourist numbers in the city bounced back so quickly to pre-pandemic levels.

And now it’s officially been confirmed that a London experience is one of the most popular things to do on the entire planet. Luxury travel company Kuoni dived into Google search data for events that happen two or fewer times per year to rank the world’s ‘must-see’ travel experiences.

Kuoni’s ‘must-see’ experiences ranged from ‘Manhattanhenge’ in New York and Oktoberfest in Munich to the Northern Lights in Finland, and you can read more about the global results on Time Out here.

Excitingly, a London experience also made the cut. None other than the Chelsea Flower Show was named the world’s fifth-most popular ‘must-see’ experience by Kuomi. The west London floral fest apparently rakes in about 613,530 Google searches every year.

The study described Chelsea Flower Show as ‘a quintessentially British event [which] attracts all those who are green thumbed.

‘With an awards ceremony for inspirational flowers, gardens and plants, it’s a great way to gain inspiration if you’re trying to level up your garden at home.’

This year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show will take place from May 21-25. As always, it’ll feature a diverse display of gardens, pavilions, displays and more. You can find out more and buy tickets on the official website.

