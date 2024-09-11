Jungle at London’s O2 Arena: start time, tickets and what you need to know

Jungle are known for pretty much one thing and one thing only: massive, groovy pop tunes. Since forming in 2013, Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland have released four albums filled with funky hits, from ‘Busy Earnin’’ and ‘The Heat’ to ‘Casio’ and ‘Bank on 74’. Needless to say, a Jungle live show is a hugely fun affair.

And the duo’s London shows are always extra special – Lloyd-Watson and McFarland are both Londoners, after all. This week Jungle return to the capital for a huge show at the O2 Arena, following a spectacular headline set at All Points East last summer. The one-off gig is their first headline show at the O2.

Heading to Greenwich to see Jungle this week? Here’s everything you need to know, from the date and set times to the potential setlist.

RECOMMENDED: The best gigs in London in September 2024.

Date

Jungle’s headline show at the O2 is on Thursday September 12 2024.

Door times

Doors for the O2 Arena’s inner venue will open at 6.30pm. If you want to get in earlier and get a drink or bite to eat, the O2’s shops and restaurants open earlier.

Stage timings

Expect Jungle to take to the stage between 9pm and 9.30pm, with the show ending by curfew at 11pm.

Setlist

According to Setlist.fm, this is what Jungle played at a recent tour date in Birmingham.

Busy Earnin’ Candle Flame Dominoes The Heat Heavy, California Beat 54 (All Good Now) I’ve Been in Love Back on 74 Us Against the World Casio Us Against the World What D’You Know About Me You Ain’t No Celebrity Time Truth Coming Back Don’t Play All of the Time Keep Moving

Support act

Support comes from Mood Talk, a London-based producer.

Tickets

Some tickets are still available for Jungle’s show this week, with AXS showing tickets starting from around £50. Last time we checked, there was far less availability (none, in fact) on Ticketmaster.

Seating plan

This is the seating plan for Thursday, according to Ticketmaster.

Image: Ticketmaster

Beyoncé London stadium shows summer 2025: everything we know so far about UK tour rumours.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.