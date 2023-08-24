London
Jungle, soul and funk band
Photograph: Christian Bertrand / Shutterstock.com

Jungle at All Points East: everything you need to know for the headline show

The legendary funk duo are headlining Victoria Park on Saturday night

Liv Kelly
Written by
London’s music scene this summer has already featured an unmatched roster of performances from incredible artists – and it’s certainly not over yet. All Points East, one of London’s fave fests, has already hosted the likes of Stormzy and Aphex Twin at Victoria Park. After a week’s recovery, APE returns this week. 

Headlining this weekend are Dermot Kennedy, The Strokes and Haim, but it’s British synth-funk duo Jungle that we’re most hyped about. Hot on the heels of brand-new album Volcano, the project is headlining All Points East’s Saturday schedule. Here’s everything you need to know about Jungle’s show this weekend. 

What time will Jungle start and finish? 

Jungle will take to the East Stage at 9.25 pm and finish at 10.55 pm. 

What’s the full lineup and set times?

East Stage

2.45pm - 3.20pm, FLOHIO
3.50pm - 4.25pm, Wet
5.05pm - 5.40pm, 070 Shake
6.10pm - 6.50pm, Gabriels
7.25pm - 8.25pm, RAYE
9.25pm - 10.55pm, Jungle

West Stage

3pm - 3.30pm, Ragz Originale
3.55pm - 4.35pm, Charlotte Day Wilson
5.05pm -6.05pm, The Blessed Madonna
6.45pm - 7.30pm, BADBADNOTGOOD
8.15pm - 9.15pm, Erykah Badu

Cupra North Arena

2.40pm - 3.25pm, Pretty Girl
4pm - 5pm, Elkka
5.30pm - 6.10pm, Lil Silva
6.40pm - 7.40pm, Nia Archives
8.10pm - 9.10pm, Folamour

6 Music Stage

2pm - 3.10pm, Scarlett O’Malley
3.10pm - 4.10pm, Karen Nyame KG
4.10pm - 5.10pm, MoMa Ready
5.10pm - 6.10pm, 15 Years Of Night Slugs With Bok Bok & Girl Unit
6.10pm - 7.10pm, Teki Latex
7.10pm - 8.10pm, Jamz Supernova
8.10pm - 9.10pm, Redlight

E3 Stage

3.35pm - 4pm, Parallels
5pm - 5.30pm, Monjola
6.15pm - 6.40pm, Frex
7.40pm - 8.10pm, Dylan Sinclair

L’Oreal Paris Stage

4.30pm - 4.55pm, Blumi
5.45pm - 6.10pm, SOLOMON
6.55pm - 7.20pm, Future Utopia
8.30pm - 9pm, Sofia Isella

How long will Jungle’s set be? 

The set is scheduled to last for an hour and a half.

Are there any tickets left? 

Yes, there are plenty of tickets left, starting from £68.55. You can book tickets on AXS and Ticketmaster

What’s the weather forecast for Jungle’s All Points East headline show?

The weather looks okay for Jungle’s headlining set. It’s expected to reach highs of around 20 degrees, though there is a chance of light rain in the afternoon and early evening. Check out the full forecast on the the Met Office here.

Here’s all the info you need about the best live music in London this month.

Time Out’s brilliant new podcast, ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’, is out now. Listen to the fourth episode with Paul Chowdhry here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox. 

