Jungle at All Points East: everything you need to know for the headline show

London’s music scene this summer has already featured an unmatched roster of performances from incredible artists – and it’s certainly not over yet. All Points East, one of London’s fave fests, has already hosted the likes of Stormzy and Aphex Twin at Victoria Park. After a week’s recovery, APE returns this week.

Headlining this weekend are Dermot Kennedy, The Strokes and Haim, but it’s British synth-funk duo Jungle that we’re most hyped about. Hot on the heels of brand-new album Volcano, the project is headlining All Points East’s Saturday schedule. Here’s everything you need to know about Jungle’s show this weekend.

What time will Jungle start and finish?

Jungle will take to the East Stage at 9.25 pm and finish at 10.55 pm.

What’s the full lineup and set times?

East Stage

2.45pm - 3.20pm, FLOHIO

3.50pm - 4.25pm, Wet

5.05pm - 5.40pm, 070 Shake

6.10pm - 6.50pm, Gabriels

7.25pm - 8.25pm, RAYE

9.25pm - 10.55pm, Jungle

West Stage

3pm - 3.30pm, Ragz Originale

3.55pm - 4.35pm, Charlotte Day Wilson

5.05pm -6.05pm, The Blessed Madonna

6.45pm - 7.30pm, BADBADNOTGOOD

8.15pm - 9.15pm, Erykah Badu

Cupra North Arena

2.40pm - 3.25pm, Pretty Girl

4pm - 5pm, Elkka

5.30pm - 6.10pm, Lil Silva

6.40pm - 7.40pm, Nia Archives

8.10pm - 9.10pm, Folamour

6 Music Stage

2pm - 3.10pm, Scarlett O’Malley

3.10pm - 4.10pm, Karen Nyame KG

4.10pm - 5.10pm, MoMa Ready

5.10pm - 6.10pm, 15 Years Of Night Slugs With Bok Bok & Girl Unit

6.10pm - 7.10pm, Teki Latex

7.10pm - 8.10pm, Jamz Supernova

8.10pm - 9.10pm, Redlight

E3 Stage

3.35pm - 4pm, Parallels

5pm - 5.30pm, Monjola

6.15pm - 6.40pm, Frex

7.40pm - 8.10pm, Dylan Sinclair

L’Oreal Paris Stage

4.30pm - 4.55pm, Blumi

5.45pm - 6.10pm, SOLOMON

6.55pm - 7.20pm, Future Utopia

8.30pm - 9pm, Sofia Isella

How long will Jungle’s set be?

The set is scheduled to last for an hour and a half.

Are there any tickets left?

Yes, there are plenty of tickets left, starting from £68.55. You can book tickets on AXS and Ticketmaster.

What’s the weather forecast for Jungle’s All Points East headline show?

The weather looks okay for Jungle’s headlining set. It’s expected to reach highs of around 20 degrees, though there is a chance of light rain in the afternoon and early evening. Check out the full forecast on the the Met Office here.

