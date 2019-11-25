King’s Cross is getting a New Orleans-themed food hall and hangout

At first glance, King’s Cross doesn’t have a lot in common with the American South: the closest you’re likely to get is the barbecue sauce aisle in the truly humungous branch of Waitrose. But from early next year, the area will have a new food market and bar with a Deep South feel courtesy of Ben Lovett, whom you may know as one quarter of Mumford & Sons.

The musician opened Southwark music venue Omeara back in 2016, and also runs the neighbouring Flat Iron Square. Continuing a running theme, his new creation Goods Way will be tucked underneath Lovett’s second live venue, Layfette. It looks like your pre-gig grub is about to get a serious upgrade, thanks to The Courtyard: a glass-fronted food hall hosting a revolving line-up of top-notch nosh. The first wave of traders includes Breddos Tacos and The Duck Truck.

On top of that, King’s Cross is also getting its own Deep South-inspired saloon, in the shape of Sweetwater: a dimly lit watering hole that aims to channel the Mississippi Delta vibe. The whole complex is set to open next February and will be just across the canal from Granary Square.

Regent’s Canal might be a far cry from Louisiana, but who knows – with a chilled Sazerac in hand, you might just be transported.

