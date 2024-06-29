Kings of Leon at BST Hyde Park: timings and everything you need to know

The first weekend of London’s BST Hyde Park 2024 is here! The fest has some huge global stars lined up to play across June and July — SZA, Kylie, Shania Twain and Stevie Nicks to name but a few. Also among this year’s headliners: legendary Nashville rockers Kings of Leon.

The Kings will be tearing up the stage this weekend as part of their Can We Please Have Fun World Tour. And yes, you will be able to scream along to ‘Sex on Fire’ (among other anthemic rock smashes).

Here’s everything you need to know about Kings of Leon at BST Hyde Park and whether you can still get tickets.

When are Kings of Leon playing BST Hyde Park?

The Nashville band will be playing to Hyde Park on Sunday, June 30.

What time do gates open at BST Hyde Park?

Gates will open at 2pm with last entry at 8.30pm. Those with primary entry or VIP tickets will be able to enter the park at 1pm.

What time will Kings of Leon come on stage?

According to the BST Hyde Park app, Kings of Leon will take to the stage at 8.35pm until around 10.20pm.

Who is supporting Kings of Leon at BST Hyde Park?

There will nine other acts performing in Hyde Park before Kings of Leon appear, including The Vaccines and Paolo Nutini. The schedule goes as follows:

The Great Oak Stage

2.50pm-3.20pm: CANNONS

3.50pm-4.35pm: Gary Clark Jr

5.05pm-5.50pm: The Vaccines

6.35pm-7.35pm: Paolo Nutini

The Birdcage Stage

3.20pm-3.50pm: Nieve Ella

4.35pm-5.05pm: Daydreamers

5.50pm-6.35pm: The Meffs

The Rainbow Stage

3.20pm-3.50pm: Keo

4.35pm-5.05pm: Red Rum Club

5.50pm-6.35pm: Somebody’s Child

Are there any tickets left?

It’s your lucky day! There are still tickets to see Kings of Leon at Hyde Park. You can find them here. They are running low, though, so be quick.

What is the setlist?

If the show is anything like the rest of the Can We Please Have Fun tour is anything to go by, the Kings of Leon set will go something like this:

Ballerina Radio On Call The Bucket Manhattan Revelry Nothing to Do Sex on Fire Don’t Stop the Bleeding Comeback Story Pyro Mustang Molly's Chambers Milk Fans Back Down South Nowhere to Run King of the Rodeo Wait for Me Split Screen The Bandit Find Me Closer Seen Rainbow Ball Waste a Moment Use Somebody

What will the weather be like?

The weather is currently looking alright, with temperatures looking to be about 17C-21C. It isn't due to rain, but there will be clouds, so maybe bring a light jacket. Check here for the most up to date weather forecasts.

