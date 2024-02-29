London
Stevie Nicks performing live
Photograph: L Paul Mann / Shutterstock.com

Stevie Nicks is the next headliner of BST Hyde Park 2024 – here’s how to get tickets

It’ll be the Fleetwood Mac legend’s first UK show in seven years

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
Just when you thought this year’s BST Hyde Park couldn’t get any bigger, the festival’s organisers pull an even bigger name out of the bag. Following the likes of Robbie Williams, Shania Twain and Kylie Minogue, the multi-weekend festival has revealed that the legendary Stevie Nicks is its next headliner. 

Nicks’ first UK concert in years will see the Fleetwood Mac icon will play a solo show to Hyde Park’s thousands. Keen to catch Stevie at BST this summer? From presale dates to ticket prices, here’s everything you need to know.  

When is Stevie Nicks playing BST Hyde Park 2024? 

Nicks’ headline slot is on Friday July 12

When do tickets go on sale?  

Set your alarms: general sale kicks off at 10am on Wednesday March 6. You’ll be able to buy tickets on the BST website here

Is there a presale?  

Indeed there is. If you sign up here, you’ll get access to presale on Monday March 4.    

How much will tickets cost? 

Ticket prices haven’t yet been confirmed. Judging from other BST shows, however, expect general admission standing tickets to be somewhere between £90-101, while ‘primary entry’ and ‘gold circle’ tickets will likely be £111.85 and £197.95, respectively. 

Who’s on Stevie Nicks’ BST Hyde Park line-up?  

Unlike a few other BST shows this summer, Stevie Nicks’ supporting line-up hasn’t yet been revealed. We’ll update this page when more details are announced. 

Who else is headlining BST Hyde Park 2024? 

The other titans at the top of BST Hyde Park’s bills this summer are Kings of Leon (30 June), Andrea Bocelli (5 July), Robbie Williams (6 July), Shania Twain (7 July), Kylie Minogue (13 July) and Stray Kids (14 July).  

What’s been said about the show? 

In a press release, Nicks said about her headline slot: ‘Anything that draws me back to London ~ and therefore to England ~ fills my heart with joy. And to be able to visit and make music… is always a dream come true…’

When was the last time Stevie Nicks played in the UK?

Nicks last performed solo at BST back in 2017 as support for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers – but she’s played the UK more recently than that. As part of Fleetwood Mac’s global ‘An Evening With Fleetwood Mac’ tour, Nicks stopped by Wembley Stadium for two shows in 2019. 

