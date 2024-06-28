SZA at BST Hyde Park: timings and everything you need to know

BST Hyde Park has been knocking it out the park with its line-ups for over a decade, and 2024’s roster of performers is no different. None other than Robbie Williams, Stevie Nicks, Shania Twain and Kylie Minogue will be taking to the stage in Hyde Park over the coming weeks, but it all kicks off with SZA.

The American singer-songwriter, whose biggest tracks include belters like ‘Kill Bill’, ‘The Weekend’, ‘Drew Barrymore’ and ‘Broken Clocks’, has copped the Saturday headliner slot for BST’s opening weekend.

Here is everything you need to know about timings, tickets and setlist for SZA’s set on June 29.

RECOMMENDED: Our guide to all things BST Hyde Park for 2024.

When is SZA playing BST?

SZA is taking to the The Great Oak Stage this weekend, on Saturday June 29.

What time do doors open at BST?

The gates open for general admission at 2pm, but those with ‘primary access’ can get in around an hour before. Last entry is at 8.30 pm.

What time will SZA come onto stage?

According to the BST app, SZA will come onto stage at 8.50pm until around 10.20pm, and the stage curfew is at 10.30pm.

Who is supporting SZA at BST?

Sampha, Snoh Aalegra, Elmiene, No Guidnce, Sekou, Hope Tala, Fabiana Palladino, Nia Smith, Jessy Blakemore are all on the line-up.

What’s the setlist going to be?

Thanks to trusty Setlist.fm, we’ve got a decent idea of what SZA’s setlist will be based on her recent performances at the Governors Ball and Summerfest. It will likely be a little something like this:

Seek & Destroy

Love Galore

Broken Clocks

Forgiveless

Ghost in the Machine

Blind

Shirt

All the Stars (Kendrick Lamar & SZA cover)

Garden (Say It Like Dat)

F2F

Drew Barrymore

Low

Supermodel / Special

Open Arms

Nobody Gets Me

Saturn

Normal Girl

Kiss Me More (Doja Cat cover)

Snooze

I Hate U

Kill Bill

The Weekend

Rich Baby Daddy (Drake cover)

Good Days

20 Something

Are there any tickets left?

While ground level viewing areas tickets have sold out, there are some left for primary and general admission, as well as some for VIP. To choose your ticket type and see what’s available, you can head to the BST website here and opt for either AXS or Ticketmaster.

What will the weather be like?

Saturday is due to be warm, dry and partly cloudy with highs of around 23 C – for hayfever sufferers, remember to pack that nasal spray.

