Lahpet is opening a second site in Covent Garden and hungry Londoners can bag a 50 percent off bargain at the soft launch which will run from February 17 to 20 before it officially opens on February 21.

The Burmese restaurant started life as a street-food stall on Maltby Street, before opening a permanent space in Shoreditch. This central opening will be its biggest venture yet. The new space is in The Yards (that shiny new complex that houses the huge Dishoom). Founders Dan Anton and Zaw Mahesh, Lahpet’s head chef, will serve Myanmar street food-inspired staples and new regional specialities, including roasted pork belly and bamboo shoots, a spicy and sour rakhine fish noodle soup and shan fish and rice, a popular Shan State street-food dish of sea bream, potato and tomato.

Photograph: Kathrin Werner

That’s not all, it’s going to be a whopper of a venue, with space for 100 covers inside, a heated terrace on the first floor (with space for 50), and a small courtyard at the front. There will also be a large bar on the ground floor, with a mixture of counter and island seating, and a second bar on the first floor. The restaurant is also going to boast a new cocktail menu, including a Turmeric and Zuzu Sour and a Kumquat Spritz. Liberty Wines will supply the wine list.

21 Slingsby Place, WC2H 9DL.

Check out more things to do in Covent Garden with our area guide.

Room for more? Eat your way around central London’s restaurants.