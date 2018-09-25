Leave London for a Cornish clifftop theatre

London has some of the best theatres in the world, attracting award-winning plays and brilliant directors, actors and crew. But the West End has nothing on this open-air auditorium carved into a cliff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yvonne (@roadies.with.rosie) on Sep 24, 2018 at 7:15pm PDT

The Minack Theatre, along the coast from Penzance in Cornwall, takes alfresco drama to another level, with a steep drop and the Atlantic waves for a backdrop. It put on its first play in 1932 after Rowena Cade, who lived in Minack House, and her gardener hand-built the stage and lower steps for a moody production of Shakespeare’s ‘The Tempest’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Bannister (@stevesensible) on Sep 24, 2018 at 8:29am PDT

Nowadays you can settle in on the stone benches for all kinds of performances (in all kinds of weather), from family-friendly storytelling to short runs of shows like ‘The Pirates of Penzance’ and ‘Chicago’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Serap (@lisa_s26) on Sep 23, 2018 at 1:09pm PDT

Visit between shows to wander along the grassy terraces and admire dramatic views of the rugged coastline.

Porthcurno, Cornwall. From £5. Find out more here.

Looking for more amazing things to do outside of London? Check out these dreamy day trips from London.

Or our pick of the best weekend breaks from London.

Heading further afield? Read 31 amazing things to do in the United Kingdom.