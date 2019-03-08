You can picnic under thousands of blossoming fruit trees at this Kent farm

Cherry blossom season is nearly here, and while petal-worshipers can see the bright buds in any number of pretty London parks, hardcore flower fans should head to Kent to find a sea of bloom-laden boughs at the Brogdale Collection.

The orchard – home to more than 4,000 varieties of fruit trees (apples, quince, cherry, plums, pears and much more) in over 150 acres of farmland – is hosting Hanami Picnics next month, inspired by the Japanese celebrations where people party day and night under cherry tree blossoms.

For a handful of dates in April, the orchard will give people the chance to roll out their tartan blankets and picnic among the blossom. Tickets are now on sale for the BYOP (bring your own picnic) events, which includes workshops in calligraphy and origami, and the chance to sample Japanese cuisine.

For an even bigger hanami hit, book tickets for the Brogdale Hanami Festival on April 14, set to feature Japanese drumming, tea ceremonies and Iaijutsu demonstrations. Looks like flower power is alive and well.

Brogdale Collections, Faversham. Hanami Picnics are on April 7, 10, 11, 12,17,18, 24, 25, 26 and 27. £11.50.

Hanami Festival is on April 14. £7.20.

Book online at brogdalecollections.org.

For more heavy petal action, here are 23 stunning places to see spring flowers

After more weekend inspiration? Here are the 15 best day trips for when you need a break from London