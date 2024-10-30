Who doesn’t love Lidl? From its reasonably priced (and surprisingly high quality) staples and charming knock-off alternatives to its eclectic middle aisle, there’s plenty to admire about the budget German supermarket chain.

Earlier this year Lidl revealed a wish-list of 200 new locations where it wants to open in London, and now we know where some of those new stores will be. Lidl has confirmed the locations of two new London supermarkets – and better yet, they’ll start welcoming customers before Christmas.

Residents of Hoxton and Forest Gate, bargains are coming soon! Lidl hasn’t confirmed exactly where in these neighbourhoods it’ll be opening a shop, nor has it given official opening dates. Caterham, which is within reach of London, is also getting a new Lidl.

Lidl’s on a bit of a streak in the capital at the mo. This year the brand has already opened major new stores in Wandsworth and Fulham, and opened a pop-up central London patisserie selling viral handbags.

The London openings are part of Lidl’s UK-wide push to open 10 more outlets by the end of the year, and the brand remains one of the UK’s fastest growing supermarket chains.

