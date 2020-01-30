London club Heaven has been granted Asset of Community Value status

London is home to some of the best LGBTQ+ nightlife in the world, but even our most iconic venues can be threatened with closure.

With developers eyeing up prime property locations and rocketing rents it seems like nowhere is safe, but there are ways of fighting back, as Charing Cross LGBTQ+ club Heaven is demonstrating.

According to Pink News, Heaven has just been awarded the status of Asset of Community Value, which acknowledges how important the venue is to the local community, and gives the club the opportunity to purchase the building if its owners ever try and sell it. The protected status lasts five years, at which time venues can apply to renew it.

Heaven follows in the footsteps of one of London’s oldest gay pubs, The Royal Vauxhall Tavern, which was accorded ACV status in 2014, alongside other capital venues, such as The Ivy House in Nunhead.

Councillor Ian Adams told Pink News: ‘The club celebrates its fortieth anniversary this year. So much has changed for the better for LGBT+ people in that time, but we’re determined our city remains a welcoming and friendly place for people of all walks of life. As an Asset of Community Value we hope Heaven can celebrate many more birthdays.’

