London club legends The Cause are opening a new restaurant in Dalston

The Cause, a bastion of London nightlife, is building an empire. The club originally opened in Tottenham in 2018 but was forced to close its doors three years later. Since then, it has found an alternative long-term home in Canning Town, opened a pub in Peckham and a bar in Hackney. Now, it’s bringing a restaurant-cum-cocktail bar to Dalston.

The Marquee Moon will open on Stoke Newington Road on Thursday, August 15 and apparently will be The Cause’s most food-focussed venture to date.

It’ll be serving up ‘an eclectic sharing menu based on a twist of contemporary pub classics with an emphasis on East Asian flavours’. We’re talking a masala potato flatbread, slow cooked sai ua sausage add mash and negroni jelly sundae.

The drinks menu has been curated by Emmanuel Ferris-Hue, formerly of The Ned, and will include all the classics alongside cocktails inspires by the flavours of India, Thailand and China.

Obviously, music will be central to the Marquee Moon experience. The hi-fi sound system will be manned by the likes of Mafalda, Secretsundaze and Charlie Bones playing an esoteric soundtrack until 3am. Dining and dancing – name a better combo.

Find out what other exciting restaurants are launching this month with this roundup from Time Out’s food editor.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.