These 34 London restaurants have been nominated for the Asian Curry Awards 2023

[title]
Who doesn’t love a curry, eh? Delicious and versatile, mild or spicy, this wonderful food has an abundance of origins, but is also considered one of the UK’s national dishes.
If you’re on the hunt for the finest curries in London right now, well, we’ve got just the thing. The 2023 shortlist for the prestigious Curry Oscars (also known as the Asian Curry Awards) has been announced. Be them Bangladeshi, Chinese, Filipino, Indian, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Malaysian, Middle Eastern, Myanmarese, Pakistani, Singaporean, Sri Lankan, Thai, Turkish or Vietnamese, there are a tonne of fantastic London restaurants which have made it to the final stage.
So who’re the highlights? Making the cut is Smoking Goat, a super-cool Thai restaurant in Shoreditch High Street that serves up absolutely incredible food, including the best fried rice in London. Also featured is Rapsa, a fantastic Filipino restaurant based in Hoxton Archway known for its delicious roasted lechon crispy pork, as well as the super-swanky Cinnamon Club, tucked away in the stunning setting of an old Grade II-listed library.
Here is the full list of London restaurants on the shortlist.
Babur, Brockley
Benares, Mayfair
Champor-Champor, London Bridge
Chilli Tuk Tuk, North Finchley
The Cinnamon Club, Westminster
Cirilo Filipoa Kainan, Whitechapel
Dhaba Indian Street Food, Battersea
Dulwich Heritage, Dulwich
Flora Indica, Chelsea
Four Seasons, Mayfair
Hakka Garden, Harrow
Hakkasan, Mayfair
Haweli, Ealing
Indian Veg, Chapel Market
Jamavar, Mayfair
Kathmandu, South Ealing
Lutong Pinoy, Kensington
Masala, Spitalfields
Namaaste Highgate, Highgate
Panas Gurkha Restaurant, Lewisham
Rapsa, Hoxton
Ritu Seasons of India, St John’s Wood
Sheba, Brick Lane
The Punjab, Seven Dials
Shoreditch Eatery, Bethnal Green
Smoking Goat, Shoreditch
Udaya Kerala Restaurant, East Ham
The final category winners will be visited by a panel of judges, including chefs, including the likes of Tony Khan, Ken Wang, and Steve Gomes, Good Food Guide inspector George Shaw and food critic Ria Amber Tesia. The winners will be announced at a ceremony on November 19.
