These 34 London restaurants have been nominated for the Asian Curry Awards 2023

From Korean to Pakistani, Turkish to Singaporean, there’s plenty of restaurants in the running

Who doesn’t love a curry, eh? Delicious and versatile, mild or spicy, this wonderful food has an abundance of origins, but is also considered one of the UK’s national dishes.

If you’re on the hunt for the finest curries in London right now, well, we’ve got just the thing. The 2023 shortlist for the prestigious Curry Oscars (also known as the Asian Curry Awards) has been announced. Be them Bangladeshi, Chinese, Filipino, Indian, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Malaysian, Middle Eastern, Myanmarese, Pakistani, Singaporean, Sri Lankan, Thai, Turkish or Vietnamese, there are a tonne of fantastic London restaurants which have made it to the final stage.

So who’re the highlights? Making the cut is Smoking Goat, a super-cool Thai restaurant in Shoreditch High Street that serves up absolutely incredible food, including the best fried rice in London. Also featured is Rapsa, a fantastic Filipino restaurant based in Hoxton Archway known for its delicious roasted lechon crispy pork, as well as the super-swanky Cinnamon Club, tucked away in the stunning setting of an old Grade II-listed library.

Here is the full list of London restaurants on the shortlist.

Amaya, Mayfair

Babur, Brockley

Benares, Mayfair

Champor-Champor, London Bridge

Chilli Tuk Tuk, North Finchley

The Cinnamon Club, Westminster

Cirilo Filipoa Kainan, Whitechapel

Colonel Saab, Holborn

Dhaba Indian Street Food, Battersea

Dulwich Heritage, Dulwich

Flora Indica, Chelsea

Four Seasons, Mayfair

Hakka Garden, Harrow

Hakkasan, Mayfair

Haweli, Ealing

Indian Veg, Chapel Market

Jamavar, Mayfair

Kasa & Kin, Soho

Kathmandu, South Ealing

Lutong Pinoy, Kensington

Masala, Spitalfields

Namaaste Highgate, Highgate

Panas Gurkha Restaurant, Lewisham

Rapsa, Hoxton

Ritu Seasons of India, St John’s Wood

Rosa's Thai, Waterloo

Royal China, Canary Wharf

Sheba, Brick Lane

The Pepper Tree, Clapham

The Punjab, Seven Dials

Shoreditch Eatery, Bethnal Green

Smoking Goat, Shoreditch

Yum Yum, Stoke Newington

Udaya Kerala Restaurant, East Ham

The final category winners will be visited by a panel of judges, including chefs, including the likes of Tony Khan, Ken Wang, and Steve Gomes, Good Food Guide inspector George Shaw and food critic Ria Amber Tesia. The winners will be announced at a ceremony on November 19.

