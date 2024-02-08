London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Tayer + Elementary
Andy Parsons

London dominates a new ranking of Britain’s best cocktail bars

Almost half of the top 50 drinking spots in the UK are here in the capital

Leonie Cooper
Written by
Leonie Cooper
Advertising

This year’s full list of the UK’s Top 50 Cocktail Bars has just been revealed, and bars from London have absolutely dominated the list. Are we proud? Pleased as punch, as it happens.

The 2024 list, which was compiled by a booze-friendly panel of bartenders, drinks writers, industry figures and influencers, was announced at a ceremony earlier this week (February 6), and features a stonking 24 bars from London in the Top 50. That’s nearly half!

The highest ranking London bar was Bethnal Green’s Satan’s Whiskers, which was last year’s winner, but came in second place this time around, while Swift Soho was seventh, Amaro Bar on Kensington High Street was eighth, and Tayēr + Elementary on Old Street was tenth. The list was topped by a bar in Manchester.

Other London cocktail bars to make the list include Dalston's Three Sheets, The Connaught Bar in Mayfair, Crossroads in Newington Green, Little Mercies in Crouch End, Scarfes Bar in Holborn, and Lyaness on the South Bank, many of which are on our own list of London’s best bars.

Here’s the full list of the Top 50 Cocktail Bars in the UK right now.

  1. Schofield’s Bar – Manchester
  2. Satan’s Whiskers – London
  3. Passing Fancies – Birmingham
  4. Couch – Birmingham
  5. Hey Palu – Edinburgh
  6. Blinker – Manchester
  7. Swift Soho – London
  8. Amaro Bar – London
  9. Panda and Sons – Edinburgh
  10. Tayēr + Elementary – London
  11. Kwãnt –London
  12. Speak in Code – Manchester
  13. Three Sheets –London
  14. 🔶🟥🔵 – London
  15. Murder Inc – London
  16. Tabula Rasa – Leeds
  17. Lab 22 – Cardiff
  18. Filthy XIII – Bristol
  19. Crossroads – London
  20. The Connaught Bar – London
  21. Project Halcyon – Manchester
  22. SOMA – London
  23. Eve Bar – London
  24. Side Hustle – London
  25. The Hideout – Bath
  26. Little Mercies – London
  27. Below Stairs – Leeds
  28. Silverleaf – London
  29. Bar Termini – London
  30. Seed Library – London
  31. Charlie Brown’s – Glasgow
  32. Bramble Bar & Lounge – Edinburgh
  33. Scarfes Bar – London
  34. Happiness Forgets – London
  35. The Absent Ear – Glasgow
  36. 69 Colebrooke Row – London
  37. Artesian – London
  38. Callooh Callay – London
  39. Fox and Chance – Birmingham
  40. The Milk Thistle – Bristol
  41. Nauticus – Edinburgh
  42. Public – Sheffield
  43. The Gate – Glasgow
  44. Nightjar – London
  45. Ojo Rojo – Bournemouth
  46. The Wildcat – Edinburgh
  47. Lyaness – London
  48. Pennyroyal – Cardiff
  49. Bench – Sheffield
  50. The American Bar – Auchterarder

You can check out the list in full on the official Top 50 Cocktail Bars website here.

Michelin Star Awards 2024: the full list of London restaurants that won (and lost) stars.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Noomi Rapace in Portobello is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.