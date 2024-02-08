London dominates a new ranking of Britain’s best cocktail bars

Almost half of the top 50 drinking spots in the UK are here in the capital

This year’s full list of the UK’s Top 50 Cocktail Bars has just been revealed, and bars from London have absolutely dominated the list. Are we proud? Pleased as punch, as it happens.

The 2024 list, which was compiled by a booze-friendly panel of bartenders, drinks writers, industry figures and influencers, was announced at a ceremony earlier this week (February 6), and features a stonking 24 bars from London in the Top 50. That’s nearly half!

The highest ranking London bar was Bethnal Green’s Satan’s Whiskers, which was last year’s winner, but came in second place this time around, while Swift Soho was seventh, Amaro Bar on Kensington High Street was eighth, and Tayēr + Elementary on Old Street was tenth. The list was topped by a bar in Manchester.

Other London cocktail bars to make the list include Dalston's Three Sheets, The Connaught Bar in Mayfair, Crossroads in Newington Green, Little Mercies in Crouch End, Scarfes Bar in Holborn, and Lyaness on the South Bank, many of which are on our own list of London’s best bars.

Here’s the full list of the Top 50 Cocktail Bars in the UK right now.

Schofield’s Bar – Manchester Satan’s Whiskers – London Passing Fancies – Birmingham Couch – Birmingham Hey Palu – Edinburgh Blinker – Manchester Swift Soho – London Amaro Bar – London Panda and Sons – Edinburgh Tayēr + Elementary – London Kwãnt –London Speak in Code – Manchester Three Sheets –London 🔶🟥🔵 – London Murder Inc – London Tabula Rasa – Leeds Lab 22 – Cardiff Filthy XIII – Bristol Crossroads – London The Connaught Bar – London Project Halcyon – Manchester SOMA – London Eve Bar – London Side Hustle – London The Hideout – Bath Little Mercies – London Below Stairs – Leeds Silverleaf – London Bar Termini – London Seed Library – London Charlie Brown’s – Glasgow Bramble Bar & Lounge – Edinburgh Scarfes Bar – London Happiness Forgets – London The Absent Ear – Glasgow 69 Colebrooke Row – London Artesian – London Callooh Callay – London Fox and Chance – Birmingham The Milk Thistle – Bristol Nauticus – Edinburgh Public – Sheffield The Gate – Glasgow Nightjar – London Ojo Rojo – Bournemouth The Wildcat – Edinburgh Lyaness – London Pennyroyal – Cardiff Bench – Sheffield The American Bar – Auchterarder

