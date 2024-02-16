London
Yard Sale x Roti King
Justin DeSouza

London legends Yard Sale and Roti King are teaming up for delicious limited edition pizzas

Two London icons – and two impressive pizzas

Leonie Cooper
Written by
Leonie Cooper
Another day, another intriguing Yard Sale Pizza offering.

The sourdough specialists seem to be working their way through a long list of collaborations with every tasty neighbourhood joint going – from Tayyabs in Whitechapel and Stoke Newington’s Sonora Taqueria to Chuku’s in Tottenham – and their latest special comes courtesy of a team-up with Euston’s fabled Roti King.

From February 21 to March 19, the 11 Yard Sale sites across London will be serving up two limited-edition pizzas made in collaboration with the extremely popular Malaysian restaurant and take-out spot. Roti King now has branches in Battersea and Waterloo.

The first and highly meaty offering is the Roti Rendang, which will be topped with beef rendang curry on a tomato and fior di latte mozzarella base with fresh coriander. The second is a veggie version, which will be made with shitake mushroom rendang. There’s also technically a third version too; a vegan take on the pizza which comes without the mozzarella base. Choose your fighter. 

Sugen Gopal, who founded Roti King in 2014, has spoken about the collab and seems just as excited about the prospect of a rendang pizza as we are: ‘We have had so much fun working on this collaboration, it’s been great to bring two of our best loved curries to the Yard Sale team and work on creating something delicious. I love working on fusion food and Curry x Pizza has to be the ultimate for me.’

