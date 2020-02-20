London St Pancras is named Europe’s best railway station

From its soaring gothic spires to its vast glazed roof to its croissant-packed concourse below, St Pancras station is well loved by Londoners.

But now its status is official: St Pancras International has been named the best railway station in Europe by the Consumer Choice Centre.

St Pancras, which serves 35.6 million passengers a year, came out top among Europe’s 50 biggest stations for accessibility for wheelchair users, cleanliness and range of destinations served. Wheelchair users have previously praised the station’s step-free access to the Underground and helpful staff.

The European Railway Station Index also noted St Pancras’s excellent range of shops and restaurants (although they gave it minus points for rail strikes – boo!) and scored it a superb 116 points out of 139.

St Pancras International even beat Zürich Central to the top spot, despite the Swiss station’s 100 percent score for cleanliness. There is NO DIRT on Zürich station.

Other London stations have done us proud too. The newly-refurbed London Bridge made it into fifteenth place and London Victoria got the twentieth spot.

Feeling inspired? Eurostar’s just opened a direct train from St Pancras International to Amsterdam from April, from just £35 each way. A direct service to Rotterdam opens in May.

