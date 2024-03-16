London will soon get direct flights to this glamourous Italian holiday destination

The Amalfi Coast is getting a new airport this summer – and it’ll have direct flights to the UK capital

Italy’s Amalfi Coast has long been one of Europe’s most glam holiday spots. One long Unesco heritage site, the stretch of coastline is renowned for its dramatic rolling cliffs and stupendously pretty towns, its citrus groves, olive trees and limoncello.

Currently, if Londoners want to jet off to the Amalfi Coast, the journey isn’t so simple. Your best current option is to fly to Naples and then either drive or get a ferry up to Amalfi or Positano. But that’s all set to change this summer, as easyJet is launching flights from London Gatwick to a new airport between Salerno and the Amalfi Coast.

The airport isn’t exactly new, but it is newly commercialised. Called Salerno-Amalfi Coast airport, it originally opened way back in 1926 as a military air hub. Though it ran commercial flights from 2008-16, it’s been used for training and private purposes for nearly a decade. You can find out more about Salerno Costa d’Amalfi airport on Time Out here.

Salerno-Amalfi Coast airport will open this summer, and easyJet will kick off its services from Gatwick on July 13. They’ll operate twice weekly, and tickets are on sale now for as little as £27.99. Find out more on the easyJet website here.

