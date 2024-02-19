London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Vueling plane
Photograph: BearFotos / Shutterstock.com

This budget airline is launching new routes from London to two European hotspots

With tickets starting from just £35

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
Advertising

If you live in London and want to jet off on a trip, there are very, very few places you can’t get to. Thanks to our city’s several massive airports (plus sea options at ports and rail routes from St Pancras), not many destinations are out of reach. Lucky us, eh? 

And now there are even more options if you’re after a budget-conscious trip. Affordable carrier Vueling has announced more routes from London Heathrow to two European city destinations. 

The new routes will go from LHR to Barcelona El Prat and Paris Orly. The idea behind the services is to offer more alternatives to two of Europe’s most popular city break destinations.

Any keen aviation geek readers will know that Vueling already runs quite a few flights between London and Barcelona. The budget airline currently flies eight daily services from Gatwick, though these are its first from Heathrow. It’ll run a total of ten daily flights between the UK and Catalan capitals.

Vueling will be the only operator of a route from Heathrow to Paris Orly, though, of course, plenty of other operators serve Orly from London’s other airports. Running once daily, Vueling’s LHR to ORY will arrive in plenty of time for the Paris Olympics this summer.

Tickets for the LHR route to Barcelona El Prat start from around £34.99 one-way, with Paris Orly from £39.99. Flights are on sale now and kick-off on April 7. You can find out more on the Vueling website here.

The list of destinations served by London’s airports is changing all the time. In recent news at Time Out, we covered how the capital will soon be directly linked to the Faroe Islands, plus how the ‘world’s best airline’ is launching new routes from the city.

Did you see that this London tube station will remain closed until September?

Plus: the Elizabeth line has been named one of London’s best new buildings.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Saoirse-Monica Jackson in Soho is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.