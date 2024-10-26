London’s 10 best places to live have been crowned for 2024

We know that London is a pretty good place to live. There’s endless great places to eat, bars to sip (at times overpriced) cocktails in, and you’ll never run out of things to do. It’s no wonder that so many people want to stay in the capital, but it’s a big place, and choosing exactly where to settle can be a daunting task.

There are so many boroughs and villages and corners of this city, each with their own pros and cons. It’s not easy to know which are the best at any given time, even if you’ve lived in London your whole life, which is where the experts come in.

Muddy Stilettos, an online blog which specialises in recommending the best things to eat, do, and buy for families, has released its picks for the top ten places in London. The list is based on a number of criteria including restaurants, community, shops, health & wellbeing, nurseries, schools, house prices, and commutes.

MS hasn’t ranked its choices, so there’s no overall winner, but the list is, in alphabetical order, as follows:

The best places to live in London, according to Muddy Stilettos

Crouch End

Dartmouth Park

East Dulwich

Islington

Kensington

Queen’s Park

Teddington

Walthamstow

Wandsworth

Wimbledon

Although most of these are fairly similar – clearly the readers of Muddy Stilettos love a leafy suburb – there is still enough variety to keep things interesting. For instance, if you want a quicker jaunt into the City, Islington is your spot, but if you’re in the market for excellent schools, you might want to set your sights on Wimbledon, East Dulwich or Crouch End.

Of the 10, house prices are lowest in Walthamstow, where you can bag a flat for an average of only £411,316. What a bargain, eh?

You can have a look in more detail at each of the winning locations here, including all of the blog’s favourite things to do and eat in the areas. And if any of them do end up taking your fancy, forcing you back into the heart of London’s rental market, all we have to say is good luck.

