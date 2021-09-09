London
Duck & Waffle
London’s 24-hour restaurant Duck & Waffle is open again for sky-high dining

Those 3am ox-cheek doughnuts are back on the cards

Written by
Angela Hui
Duck & Waffle is known for two things: 24-hour high-end dining and views for days. For the first time since the endless on and off cycles of lockdowns, London’s world-famous sky-high restaurant that never sleeps is back to all-day dining and ready to serve from sunrise to sunset to sunrise again from September 10.

It’s serving European and British influenced breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert, snacks and everything in between all day, every day. If you ever find yourself in the City for whatever reason, ride up to the fortieth floor of the Heron Tower and gaze over the shimmering city while you tuck into a midnight feast.

110 Bishopsgate, EC2N 4AY. 

