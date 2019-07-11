Late-night restaurants in London

July 2019: We’ve added another host of options for late-night eats, including Covent Garden spots Bungatini (a pizzeria above Bunga Bunga), Flat Iron (for affordable steak) and the Tandoor Chop House (a vibey Indian joint). Or head to Shoreditch for Smoking Goat’s Thai drinking food, or to King’s Cross for Casa Pastor’s fresh spin on Mexican favourites. For a really late late-nighter, also check out the Bun House (Cantonese buns in Chinatown), Gökyüzü (a Turkish classic in Harringay), Voodoo Ray’s pizza joint in Dalston, and the sleek, glitzy Park Chinois in Mayfair.

Looking for somewhere you can sit down and enjoy a meal after 11pm – but want to avoid the late-night party venues where food is secondary to drinking? Here's our pick of the places for a late supper in the bustling West End and beyond.