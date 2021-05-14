London’s biggest beer garden is coming to the South Bank (with explosions)

Londoners have always loved beer gardens. But now, more than ever before, our social lives rely on beer gardens. That’s why it’s music to our ears that the city has a shiny new one and it’s the biggest in town (sorry, Ally Pally).

Set over 4,000 square feet, Between the Bridges is opening on the South Bank on May 27. As well as loads of space for alfresco boozing, you can expect sustenance from some street food-faves including vegan wizards Club Mexicana, Latin-inspired fare from El Pollote, cheesy carbs from The Cheese Wheel and patties from Burger and Beyond.

The new venue comes from the organisers of Winterville, Brockwell Park Festivals and the original Field Day, which means there will also be a great line-up of DJs and music (remember music?). Confirmed acts so far include Gilles Peterson, Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard and Jay Carder, Suggs from Madness and Norman Jay MBE.

We don’t want to overwhelm you, but there is, in fact, more. The venue will also host weekly themed markets (plants, vintage finds, sustainable wares), mini-golf and drag brunches (drag brunch is back! Nature is healing) with ‘Ru Paul’s Drag Race’ winner Lawrence Chaney as well as Baga Chipz, Tayce and Ginny Lemon.

Okay, just one more thing. They’re also bringing tejo to the capital, which for those not in the know is a Colombian game that’s kind of a big deal there and it involves throwing metal things and… gunpowder. We’ll say no more on the matter, but it’s safe to say it’ll make Zoom quizzes seem lamer than ever.

Entry is free apart from on Friday and Saturday evenings when it’ll cost you a fiver to get in after 5pm, which is not too shabby, eh? It opens next week and in the meantime, we’ll be getting to grips with the rules of tejo.

