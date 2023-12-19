London’s Jewish Museum is set to get a second lease of life

In July, London’s only museum dedicated to Judaism shut down because of a funding crisis. But that doesn’t mean it will be gone forever. The Jewish Museum has just received almost a quarter of a million pounds from the Lottery to continue its work while it looks for a new permanent home.

The £231,000 grant will allow the museum to continue its work loaning parts of its collection around the country and running school and community events. It will operate as a ‘museum without walls’, as it put its former home in Camden up for sale earlier this year (pictured above).

‘Jewish Museum London exists to celebrate the UK’s diverse Jewish community and heritage. Now more than ever we need to foster understanding between all cultures,’ said Nick Viner, the museum’s chair. He added that the grant will help the museum ‘expand’ its work.

This extra injection of cash will have ‘a huge impact’ on the Jewish Museum’s future, Acting Director Sue Shave said, adding that they hope to use it to increase their audience.

‘Our visitor engagement from this broader presence will increase from 28,000 people a year coming to the Camden Museum to a potential audience of 155,000 people per year including schools and community groups, reaching people in different regions around the UK with physical and online collections for the first time,’ Shave said.

If you want to see works from the museum’s collection, which has previously put together exhibitions on Amy Winehouse, Jewish tailors, and Paralympic founder Ludwig Guttmann, a temporary display about Jewish life will be on show at Swiss Cottage Library in March 2024.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the Christmas special with Paloma Faith in the East End is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.