London’s legendary Jack the Ripper pub has gone up for sale

The Spitalfields pub is associated with several of the Victorian serial killer’s victims

Fancy owning and running one of London’s most legendary pubs? Well, now’s your chance. The Ten Bells, a pub in Spitalfields known for its ties to Victorian serial killer Jack the Ripper, has gone up for sale.

The Ten Bells is on the market because its owner, East London Pub Co., has gone bust. The company blamed cost-of-living crisis pressures and the increased number of office staff working from home for the pub’s closure.

For years The Ten Bells was known as ‘The Jack the Ripper’ due to being associated with two of the killer’s victims (Annie Chapman and Mary Jane Kelly). It features prominently in plenty of walking tours, books and films about the serial killer.

And The Ten Bells isn’t the only pub that was owned by the East London Pub Co. that is now up for grabs. The Gun in Spitalfields, The Lock Tavern in Camden and The Saxon in Clapham were all owned by the same group – and they’re all now for sale.

East London Pub Co. is just the latest in a lengthy line of London pub casualties in recent months. Back in October it was revealed that the capital is losing pubs faster than anywhere else in England – and just this week we covered the news that beloved Paddington rooftop bar Pergola is shutting its doors for good.

Did you see that you’ll soon be able to get direct flights from London to this spectacular island destination?

Plus: costumes from ‘The Crown’ are on display at this free exhibition.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.