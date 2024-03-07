London’s legendary Jazz Cafe has announced its first music festival

Earl Sweatshirt, ELIZA and Gilles Peterson are all on the line-up for the Camden venue’s festival in Burgess Park

Day festivals are ten a penny in London in the summer. From BST to RALLY, Gala to Body Movements, we’ve got festies for every genre and every type of friend group. But us Londoners are always happy when one more gets thrown into the mix.

Now legendary London club Jazz Cafe is doing just that: the Camden venue has just announced its first ever festival – and it's got a cracking lineup.

Jazz Cafe Festival will take place in Burgess Park, south London on Sunday September 15. After more than 30 years of putting on some of the capital’s best funk, soul, jazz, hip-hop and RnB nights, Jazz Cafe promises the festival line-up will reflect its core programming.

Already announced for the knees-up are Nils Frahm, Earl Sweatshirt, ELIZA, Crazy P Soundsystem, Gilles Peterson and many more. You can check out the full line-up online here.

Jazz Cafe will take over Burgess Park with four stages, including a grand arena-style stage for the headliners, a 360-degree party spot and a tropical plant room that promises to ‘blur the boundaries between the stage and the natural world’. There’s also a secret stage, which will be revealed soon.

You can sign up for the Jazz Cafe Festival presale online now. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale on Wednesday March 13 at 12pm. Tickets start at £35.

For those of you who can’t face the hordes, there will be VIP packages that offer queue jumping, luxury toilets and exclusive bar access too.

It's nearly festival season, which means it's time to start stocking up on Lost Marys and cleaning your Uniqlo bag. Londoners are absolutely spoiled for choice this summer

