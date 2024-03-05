One of London’s newest music festivals is getting bigger – and just revealed its massive 2024 line-up

RALLY’s 2024 fest is shaping up to be even better than its 2023 debut

Plenty of those who ventured down to RALLY’s first edition in Southwark Park last summer came away singing the day fest’s praises. With such an exciting line-up and well-thought-out layout (with loads of installations around the site), no amount of rain or mud – there was plenty of both – was able to put a dent in such an excellent day of music.

Ever since, we’ve been patiently waiting for RALLY to reveal the line-up for its 2024 edition. And today (March 5) the festival has finally done exactly that – and it’s a serious step-up.

RALLY 2024 will be headlined by UK electronic titans Mount Kimbie, in what’ll be the duo’s first British festival show in seven years.

Those who attended RALLY 2023 will remember that the line-up was reasonably strictly split stage-wise between live and DJ acts. For 2024, the highlights of the live acts are Nilüfer Yanya, bar italia, Armand Hammer, Sorry, ML Buch, Alabaster DePlume and Actress.

When it comes to the DJs, RALLY 2024 is set to host DJ Marcelle, Call Super, Lena Willikens and Moopie. All this will take place on the August Bank Holiday weekend, on August 24. Here’s what the poster’s currently looking like.

Photograph: RALLY

And RALLY isn’t just getting bigger in terms of line-up: it’s also now partnered with some huge London institutions (the Tate Collective and Southbank Centre) and is adding another stage hosted by NTS.

Presale tickets for RALLY 2024 will start at £35 and go live this Friday March 8 at 10am. You can sign up to presale here.

Time Out and London’s festivals

The weather might feel wintry right now, but give it a few months and we'll be right in the swing of London's festival season. And it can't come soon enough for us lot at Time Out, what with Maiden Voyage announcing its headliners (and new venue), SZA being revealed for BST and Kaytranada revealed for All Points East.

