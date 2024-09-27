We’re a bit spoiled for choice when it comes to museums in this city. We have a museum of brands. One dedicated to vaginas. Another all about cinemas. Now, London is about to get yet another museum – this time dedicated to the history of the Chelsea Pensioners, the former members of the British Army living in the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

Opening on October 1, the new museum is situated in the recently restored stables block at the western side of the Royal Hospital. The stables, designed by Sir John Soane in the early 19th century, have recently undergone a snazzy £12.2 million refurbishment project and will be packed with artefacts like ‘Dead Man’s Pennies’, the medallions given to the relatives of people killed in WWI.

You can also expect a video room with oral histories as well as a model of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, showing how the building has changed over the years. Here are a couple of sneak peeks at what the place looks like.

Photograph: © Royal Hospital Chelsea

Photograph: © Royal Hospital Chelsea

The new museum also has a gift shop (which doubles as the Chelsea Pensioners’ private post office) and a café on site. It will be free to visit six days a week, Tuesdays to Sundays from 9am to 5pm, though booking in advance is recommended.

